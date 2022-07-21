Recapping Day 1 of ACC Football Kickoff

CHARLOTTE — The ACC Football Kickoff got underway Wednesday at the Westin and the Tigers were in town.
CHARLOTTE — The ACC Football Kickoff got underway Wednesday at the Westin and the Tigers were in town.
Mary and Madison bring you some of the highlights from day one.
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and head softball coach John Rittman have agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2027, the athletic department announced Thursday. The terms of the (…)
An under-the-radar running back prospect from the Tar Heel State, who is hopeful that his recruitment will start to take off during his senior season, participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last month. (…)
CHARLOTTE – D.J. Uiagalelei described his relationship with Clemson’s latest blue-chip quarterback signee as a warm one. Uiagalelei is set to begin his second season as the Tigers’ starter (…)
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips addressed a number of topics when he took the podium Wednesday morning at the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, including College Football Playoff expansion. Phillips said (…)
Clemson and Erik Bakich picked up verbal commitments from two prospects Wednesday. The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 2024 righthanded pitcher Chayce Kieck and University Liggett School (…)
CHARLOTTE — KJ Henry was among Clemson’s representatives for the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday. And while the redshirt senior defensive end was in the Queen City to preview Clemson’s upcoming season at The (…)
During Clemson’s press conference at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte on Wednesday, head coach Dabo Swinney fielded a question that led to him voicing his confidence in rising junior quarterback DJ (…)
CHARLOTTE — The 2022 ACC Football Kickoff got underway Wednesday at The Westin. They saved the best for last as Clemson was the final team of the afternoon. Bri brings you some of the highlights from Day (…)
CHARLOTTE – Jim Phillips went more than 25 minutes into his opening remarks at the ACC’s annual football media days Wednesday at The Westin Charlotte without mentioning the Big Ten or SEC by name. But (…)
Based on what many in the media had to say about the Clemson football program in 2021, you would think the Tigers had a winless season. There was a sense of doom and gloom and a lot of outside negativity (…)