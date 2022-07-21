Tigers pick up another commitment

Baseball

July 21, 2022

The Clemson baseball program has picked up another verbal pledge.

Class of 2024 infielder Josh Castellani of Dixie Hollins High School (St. Petersburg, Fla.) announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Thursday morning.

“I am very excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University,” Castellani wrote in a Twitter post. “I would first like to thank the Lord for giving me the ability to play the game I love. Secondly, I would like to thank all the coaches that helped me throughout the recruiting process. Finally, I would like to thank my parents for their endless support from the very beginning. GO TIGERS!!”

Erik Bakich and the Tigers also picked up verbal commitments from two prospects Wednesday — The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 2024 righthanded pitcher Chayce Kieck and University Liggett School (Detroit, Mich.) 2023 shortstop Jarren Purify, a former Michigan commit.

You can check out clips of Castellani below:

