Tigers pick up another commitment

The Clemson baseball program has picked up another verbal pledge.

Class of 2024 infielder Josh Castellani of Dixie Hollins High School (St. Petersburg, Fla.) announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Thursday morning.

“I am very excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University,” Castellani wrote in a Twitter post. “I would first like to thank the Lord for giving me the ability to play the game I love. Secondly, I would like to thank all the coaches that helped me throughout the recruiting process. Finally, I would like to thank my parents for their endless support from the very beginning. GO TIGERS!!”

Erik Bakich and the Tigers also picked up verbal commitments from two prospects Wednesday — The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 2024 righthanded pitcher Chayce Kieck and University Liggett School (Detroit, Mich.) 2023 shortstop Jarren Purify, a former Michigan commit.

You can check out clips of Castellani below:

‘24 Josh Castellani – 3B@_GoRoos @PBR_Uncommitted 6’4” 200 lbs. Long/Lanky frame creates leverage and let’s the hands work easy through the zone for a solo shot to RF to grab the late lead in the 7th and securing the W. #NPI2022 || #PBRBombSquad💣@PBRFlorida pic.twitter.com/mUL029G8hC — Cayden Hatcher (@C_Hatcher_PBR) June 9, 2022

24 Top Tier Roos American Josh Castellani out to a hot start at PBR NPI 4-7 with 5 RBI 2 home runs, 1 double and 2 Runs scored @NickBridich @PBRFlorida @JesseLitsch @rocco_iervasi @ShooterHunt @NathanRode @_GoRoos pic.twitter.com/9MJE3yaAlO — andy fleischacker (@andyfleischack1) June 12, 2022

