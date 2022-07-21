Uiagalelei weighs in on competing with Clemson's latest blue-chip QB

CHARLOTTE – D.J. Uiagalelei described his relationship with Clemson’s latest blue-chip quarterback signee as a warm one.

Uiagalelei is set to begin his second season as the Tigers’ starter when Clemson opens the 2022 at Georgia Tech on Labor Day. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made that clear coming out of the spring. Whether that pecking order stays the same throughout the season remains to be seen, but Uiagalelei said he doesn’t harbor any negative feelings toward Cade Klubnik, who has followed the likes of Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and even Uiagalelei himself in the line of recent five-star signal callers in Swinney’s program.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite between the Tigers’ junior signal caller and the prized freshman. Uiagalelei even heaped praise on some of Klubnik’s intangibles, which Uiagalelei has seen up close since January after Klubnik enrolled early and went through spring practices.

“It’s a great dynamic,” Uiagalelei said Wednesday. “He’s a hard worker and brings a lot of energy. Great leader. It’s been exciting to be able to have him in there. I just want to be able to pass him some knowledge I’ve learned from Trevor and even from (former Clemson quarterback and off-field assistant) Tahj (Boyd) still being there. Different experiences I’ve had to be able to help him be the best quarterback he can be.”

Still, it isn’t lost on Uiagalelei that Klubnik is his primary competition as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart entering fall camp. If Uiagalelei doesn’t perform better than he did a season ago, Klubnik is waiting in the wings.

Uiagalelei completed just 55% of his passes with more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9) a season ago, though Swinney was again quick to mention that Uiagalelei’s supporting cast, ravaged by injuries and inconsistency at multiple positions last season, needs to better. Swinney expressed confidence in Uiagalelei’s ability to bounce back this fall.

“It’s a game of performance, and you can’t change that,” Swinney said. “I can talk about how great he is all day long, but he has to go do it. I believe in him, and there ain’t no doubt about that. I know who he is.”

After what he saw from Klubnik in the spring, Swinney also said then he feels like his team has two quarterbacks it can win with at a high level, a reference to Klubnik, who completed 71% of his passes and accounted for more than 3,600 yards and 50 touchdowns as a senior at Westlake (Texas) High. For now, though, Uiagalelei is still atop the depth chart, which he said is his only concern heading into fall camp.

“I’m just worried about D.J.,” he said. “Can’t worry about anybody else. For me, I just want to go out there and just put my best foot forward and just be able to play like D.J. Come to practice prepared, just come out there and compete.”