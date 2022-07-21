Wake Forest welcomes 'different perception' of Demon Deacons entering 2022

CHARLOTTE — Wake Forest had high expectations for the 2021 season and while it figured to be the first time it had the chance to knock off Clemson in 12 years, the Tigers rolled past Dave Clawson’s team in late-November 2021.

Even with the loss at Clemson, the Demon Deacons clinched an ACC Title berth. Wake Forest was no match for Pitt and then-Heisman hopeful Kenny Pickett.

The Demon Deacons will get a chance for a re-match against Clemson — this time in Winston-Salem — come Week 4.

While it remains to be seen if Wake Forest will still be nationally ranked headed into that matchup, Clawson and his team feel they are ready but are challenged with making sure the team mindset is set straight with elevated expectations.

Instead of being the hunters, they’re now amongst the hunted in the ACC.

“Our theme for this year is mindset… We had confidence that we could be a good football team maybe despite what people on the outside thought,” Clawson said Wednesday. “Now that people have a different perception of us, we welcome that, but it can’t change the way that we operate. It can’t change our mindset and the way that we go about our daily tasks and our preparation.”

Sam Hartman, returning as a leader at the quarterback position, is credited with being the “face of his team.” Hartman is a key influencer in translating team mindset.

He says, “I think it starts with having a coach like Coach Clawson. I think his consistency day in and day out, like you guys probably see. He is the same person in every interview, every day of practice, every game. I think that mindset for us is consistency. I think from myself pushing the offense this year, especially in the summer, will be how we can be in our performance.”

On the other side of the ball, Purdue’s Brad Lambert, also the former head coach of Charlotte, was brought back in as defensive coordinator. With Wake Forest being one of the fastest-tempo offenses in the nation, the hope is for Lambert to add some more aggression to the defense.

A game most will be looking forward to, the Tigers will meet up with the Deacons on Sept. 24 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

