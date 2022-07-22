Clemson OL placed on Rimington Watch List

Clemson OL placed on Rimington Watch List

Football

Clemson OL placed on Rimington Watch List

By July 22, 2022 12:07 pm

By |

The Boomer Esiason Foundation announced today that Clemson offensive lineman Will Putnam has been named as one of 40 members on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top center. Additional information from award organizers is included below:

New York, NY — Friday, July 22, 2022

The Rimington Trophy is proud to release its 2022 preseason Watchlist. This year, the Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF. Once the season begins, schools will be able to nominate their centers for late addition based on in-season merit.

The 2022 Rimington Trophy Watchlist is as follows:

CONFERENCE

SCHOOL

FIRST NAME

LAST NAME

CLASS

ACC

Clemson

Will

Putnam

SR

Miami

Jakai

Clark

JR

North Carolina State

Grant

Gibson

RS GRAD

Virginia Tech

Johnny

Jordan

GRAD

Wake Forest

Michael

Jurgens

JR

American

Memphis

Jacob

Likes

RS JR

Tulane

Sincere

Haynesworth

JR

UCF

Matt

Lee

RS JR

Big 12

Baylor

Jacob

Ball

GRAD

Iowa State

Trevor

Downing

RS SR

Kansas

Mike

Novitsky

RS SR

Oklahoma State

Preston

Wilson

SR JR

TCU

Steve

Avila

SR

West Virginia

Zach

Frazier

SO

Big Ten

Michigan

Olu

Oluwatimi

GRAD

Minnesota

John

Michael Schmitz

SR

Ohio State

Luke

Wypler Jr

JR

Penn State

Juice

Scruggs

RS SR

Purdue

Gus

Hartwig

RS SO

Wisconsin

Joe

Tippman

JR

C-USA

UAB

Will

Rykard

RS JR

WKU

Rusty

Staats

RS JR

Independent

BYU

Connor

Pay

RS SO


Notre Dame

Jarett

Patterson

GRAD

MAC

Western Michigan

Jacob

Gideon

RS SO

Mountain West

San Diego State

Alama

Uluave

SR

PAC-12

California

Matthew

Cindric

SR

Oregon

Alex

Forsyth

SR

Oregon State

Jake

Levengood

RS JR

Stanford

Drake

Nugentd

SR

USC

Brett

Neilon

RS SR

SEC

Arkansas

Ricky

Stromberg

SR

Auburn

Nick

Brahms

SR

Florida

Kingsley

Eguakun

RS SO

Georgia

Sedrick

Van Pran

RS SO

Mississippi State

LaQuiston

Sharp

RS SR

Texas A&M

Bryce

Foster

SO

Sun Belt

Coastal Carolina

Willie

Lampkin

JR

Georgia State

Malik

Sumter

RS SR

Troy

Jake

Andrews

JR

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:

•     Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)

•     Sporting News (SN)

•     Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)

Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a “mix” of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee’s policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All- America teams.

The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus.

* * *

About the Rimington Trophy

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the award has raised over $5 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com

About the Boomer Esiason Foundation

In 1993, Boomer Esiason’s son, Gunnar, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF). Boomer and his wife Cheryl founded the Boomer Esiason Foundation to raise funds and awareness for the cystic fibrosis community. To date, the Foundation has raised over $160 million and works to provide educational and financial resources to help people living with CF in the here and now.

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs, digestive system, and reproductive system of about 30,000 Americans by causing a thick build-up of mucus that leads to blockage, inflammation, and infection.

About Pro Football Focus

Since 2006, PFF has separated themselves from the pack in their ability to provide game-changing NFL data supported through studying every player, on every player, of every game. In 2014, they began to do so for college football, offering top service for professional and college programs.

About the NCFAA

The Rimignton Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. The NCFAA encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about our story.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham talked to reporters at the Clemson Media Kickoff about his expectations heading into his third season, provided an update on players’ injuries and the culture (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home