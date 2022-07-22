ESPN's Pollack chimes in on Clemson ahead of 2022 campaign

Over/under 10 wins for the Clemson football team this season?

David Pollack is taking the over.

The ESPN college football analyst chimed in on the Tigers via Twitter this week, pointing out that while their 2021 season is perceived as a poor year by a lot of people, they still won 10 games — with their three losses coming to eventual national champion Georgia in the season opener in Charlotte on Sept. 4 (score of 10-3), eventual ACC Champion Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh (27-17) and NC State in double-overtime in Raleigh on Sept. 25 (27-21).

Pollack expects the Tigers to surpass their 10-win total from last season, which extended their streak of seasons with at least 10 wins to a school-record 11 in a row.

Think back to last year and how bad of a year it seemed like @ClemsonFB had. They went 10-3!! Lost to the National champs by 7, ACC Champs by 10 and In double OT to NC State. Over 10 wins this year? Yep! — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) July 21, 2022

Clemson heads into the 2022 campaign hoping to reclaim the ACC Championship and make it back to the College Football Playoff after seeing their streak of six straight conference titles and six consecutive CFP appearances come to an end in 2021.

The Tigers open the 2022 season against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 5. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN.

