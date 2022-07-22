Justyn Ross injury news

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided injury updates on players, including former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross, ahead of training camp.

Reid told reporters on Friday that Ross had foot surgery and won’t be practicing to begin training camp.

Ross is expected to start on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, per Reid.

The former freshman All-American at Clemson was seen in a boot and using a walking stroller at the beginning of this month for the injury on his left foot. He played through a stress fracture in the foot during his final season as a Tiger in 2021.

Ross didn’t hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft and ended up signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. He quickly made a strong impression and got a lot of attention for a great one-handed grab during an offseason practice, caught the eye of Reid and even garnered praise from Chiefs four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ross finished his Clemson career spanning 2018-21 having recorded 158 passes for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns across 39 career games (24 starts). The Phenix City, Ala., native concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions. He caught a pass in 37 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in Clemson history as of the end of the 2021 season.

The Chiefs reported to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri on Friday.

Justyn Ross had foot surgery and won’t be practicing initially here in St. Joseph. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) July 22, 2022

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says CB Rashad Fenton (shoulder), T Lucas Niang (knee), WR Justyn Ross (foot) are likely to start training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. pic.twitter.com/lGxbCdhAaJ — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) July 22, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

