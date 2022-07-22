Uiagalelei talks difference with Streeter as OC, what to expect from Tigers’ attack in 2022

D.J. Uiagalelei heads into his third year at Clemson with a new offensive coordinator at the helm.

In his first full season as Clemson’s starting quarterback in 2021, Uiagalelei ran the Tigers’ offense with Tony Elliott calling the shots as coordinator. Now the head coach at Virginia, of course, Elliott’s vacated OC role has been filled by Brandon Streeter.

There is plenty of familiarity between Uiagalelei and Streeter, who also serves as Clemson’s quarterbacks coach and recruited Uiagalelei to Tiger Town. The former five-star prospect and rising junior quarterback believes his close relationship and comfort level with Streeter is going to pay dividends during the upcoming campaign.

During an interview on ACC Network at the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte this week, Uiagalelei discussed the difference in having Streeter as Clemson’s offensive coordinator as opposed to Elliott.

“I think the only thing that’s been a little bit different with having Coach Streeter – I mean, he’s a great offensive coordinator, I love him,” Uiagalelei said. “A big reason why I wanted to come to Clemson was that I have a really good relationship with Coach Streeter. Me and Coach Streeter were real tight. Real easy to talk to. I’ve known him probably for four years from when he recruited me, and he’s the quarterback coach.

“So, for having an offensive coordinator that’s your quarterback coach, everything’s going to run through him, you’re going to know everything first. So, I think that’s a big thing, is the comfortability level, having Coach Streeter as the OC.”

Uiagalelei’s struggles as a sophomore last season have been well documented, with the California native completing only 55.6 percent of his passes and throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (nine), while Clemson’s passing attack ranked 103rd nationally in yards per game (191.2).

Asked what can be expected from the Tigers’ offense in 2022 under the guidance of Streeter, Uiagalelei pointed to an emphasis on feeding the ball to the three-headed monster of running backs Will Shipley, Phil Mafah and Kobe Pace. Uiagalelei also mentioned playing faster and being more explosive as focal points for Clemson following last season in which the Tigers ranked 103rd nationally in yards per play (5.17).

“Those three running backs we’ve got with Shipley, Mafah and Kobe Pace, those guys, man – you’ve got to give them the ball,” Uiagalelei said. “Those guys have to at least get no less than 10 touches each per game. So, that’s the main thing for us, be able to get those guys the rock.

“But I think the big thing that Coach Streeter wants to emphasize this year is tempo and pace. Wants to get the ball, wants us to play a lot faster, get set with the line faster and just be able to be more explosive. I think that was one thing that last year, compared to all the other Clemson offenses, we weren’t as explosive in the run game and the pass game. So, that’s one thing I know he talked about a lot is being explosive.”

