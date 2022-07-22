What We Heard: Tyler Grisham

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham talked to reporters at the Clemson Media Kickoff about his expectations heading into his third season, provided an update on players’ injuries and the culture surrounding the team coming off an uncharacteristic 2021 season.

Question: You had a lot of injuries last season, and a lot of youth as well, but also a lot of drops. How frustrating was that for you and what are you hoping to see improved this year?

Grisham: “At Clemson, we make the routine plays all the time, and we make impossible catches most of the time. That is just what we are about and for us, it is just making sure we have the right mindset each and every practice, each and every game, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Q: What are you doing playbook-wise, and helping get the offense down for this season?

Grisham: “We haven’t been able to meet with them, we are limited as far as NCAA rules go. We are having an offensive meeting today to be able to work through the details of our offense. The skills and drills are all player-led and our offensive leadership is better than it has been in the past. All the way from the seniors down to freshmen, we have a lot of great leaders on the field.”

Q: Being able to move players around on the field, how does that affect the offense overall?

Grisham: “You can create mismatches, and I think for us to be able to motion and move guys around to accomplish mismatches helps create leverage, which is huge. I also think it creates confidence for our guys because they bring more value. Our guys want to play in the NFL one day, and you’re expected to know the concept from the beginning in the NFL. So for me, it’s always trying to help these guys prepare for the next level, so we ask a lot of them.”

Q: What has it been like to work with Brandon Streeter and his new goals as offensive coordinator, and what have you all done to build momentum during the fall camp and season?

Grisham: “Streeter has been incredible, he is one of the most detailed guys I have been around. He has coordinator experience so he is prepared. He has done an incredible job at being collaborative. He wants us all to have input, so we have group discussions, whether it is just with the five assistants or with the support staff. He likes to use his staff. We are hired to do a job and he is going to ask us to do our job and he is going to give us the freedom to do it. It helps us as young coaches learn and take ownership and prepare to be a coordinator ourselves one day. He is a phenomenal leader.”

Q: Do you feel more confident about where your guys are and where their minds are at going into fall camp?

Grisham: “I am showing up with a little different mentality myself than I did last year and I think the guys picked up on that in the spring. For me, I am not restricted to only being able to play one person. Get your job or I can get somebody else in to do it, and whoever can do their job the best is going to be out on the field first.”

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.