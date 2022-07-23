Conn discusses Venables' health, junior safety's decision to stay at Clemson

As Mickey Conn sat down to begin his availability with the media Tuesday inside the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, the first question for Clemson’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator was regarding the health of his position group, particularly Tyler Venables.

After undergoing a hip procedure earlier this offseason, Venables suffered a pectoral injury that also required surgery. The junior safety tore his pectoral muscle doing bench press towards the end of spring practice.

“He’ll be back full speed,” Conn said Tuesday. “So, I’m gonna have a full slate when we get started in August.”

Conn was asked about his reaction regarding Venables’ decision to stay at Clemson, rather than transfer and follow his father to Norman.

“I was a little bit surprised,” Conn said. “I thought that he might go with his dad, but I’m proud that he stayed. I’m thankful that Coach V trusts me with his son. I feel responsible to help develop him, not only on the field but off the field as a young man too. because his dad’s entrusting me with that. I’m very grateful to Coach V for this opportunity to work with Tyler.”

How did his teammates feel about?

“He’s got a lot of friends on the team and I think that was a big part of him staying,” Conn continued. “To be here with his friends — that whole recruiting class — and to stay with those guys. I think he’s roommates with DJ (Uiagalelei) and Bryan Bresee and RJ Mickens, they’re a really tight group. Those guys are really excited to have him back.

Conn added that he, Wesley Goodwin and Dabo Swinney, are all excited to have Venables back in the mix at safety.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.