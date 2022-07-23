McFadden ‘super confident’ in Clemson O-line, says to expect a ‘nasty’ group this fall

Clemson’s offensive line was the subject of criticism last season, some warranted, and there was a lot of negativity surrounding the unit up front on the Tigers’ offense that ranked in the middle of the pack in the ACC in rushing offense (168 yards per game) but allowed only 21 sacks (second fewest in the conference).

The offensive line wasn’t the most stable position for Clemson a season ago, and head coach Dabo Swinney admitted this spring that the functional depth the Tigers lacked last year “was a disaster.”

While there is still some lingering questions about the group going into the 2022 season, Swinney has said he feels good about the development of the line and thinks the Tigers will have more functional players at the position this season if they can stay healthy. He went so far as to say in the spring that he thinks Clemson’s offensive line is the position group that will pleasantly surprise people this season, even though the unit caught a lot of flak for its performance last season.

Jordan McFadden, an all-conference player at left tackle a season ago, knows the Tigers’ O-line play wasn’t up to par in 2021 and needs to be better in order for Clemson to recapture the ACC Championship and return to the College Football Playoff this season.

But McFadden expressed confidence in the personnel the Tigers have along the trenches offensively, when asked about the mindset of the O-line coming off last year and heading into the upcoming campaign.

“Last year, we didn’t play to our standard, play to the standard of Clemson Football,” McFadden said during an appearance on ACC Network at the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte this week. “We had a bunch of moving parts, a bunch of injuries, different things like that. I know this year, guys got another year under their belt. They’re getting bigger, more knowledgeable, and I think everybody’s just super excited to put on display the work we’ve put in. I know I’m super confident in the guys I have in my room, and I’m super excited for this season.”

Clemson is set on the edges with the redshirt senior McFadden at left tackle and rising junior Walker Parks on the right side, but the interior is where things are still in some flux along a line that saw eight different starting combinations a season ago. The Tigers have had more attrition than they expected at center, so Will Putnam took reps there this spring, while Mitchell Mayes, Trent Howard, Bryn Tucker and John Williams competed at right guard in case Putnam remains at center. True sophomore Marcus Tate remains at the top of the depth chart at left guard for now, and the Tigers also have other younger offensive linemen that Swinney is high on like true freshmen Blake Miller and Collin Sadler as well as redshirt freshmen Ryan Linthicum, Tristan Leigh and Dietrick Pennington.

How it all shakes out for the Tigers on the offensive line remains to be seen. But McFadden says Clemson fans can expect to see a “nasty” group go to work and play together as a unit this fall.

“Definitely more cohesion, a group that’s playing nasty, and just a group who cares about their teammates and wants to play their best – not just for the team, but for the fans and everybody else watching,” McFadden said when asked what can be expected from the O-line in 2022. “So, a group who cares and loves to play football.”

