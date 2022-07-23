New defensive end target emerges for Clemson

Clemson has begun to expand its recruiting board at the defensive end position.

Even after the addition of St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe and Woodward Academy four-star AJ Hoffler, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and other members of Clemson’s defensive coaching staff are in pursuit of some additional targets in the class of 2023.

One of those targets is Jay M Robsinon (Concord, N.C) four-star Daevin Hobbs, who The Clemson Insider spoke with on Friday regarding his current recruitment.

TCI previously spoke with Hobbs back in May. It was then that he told us that he talked with Robbie Caldwell, who now serves as the program’s Director of High School relations. The goal of that conversation was to get Hobbs to come down and participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp, which he did on June 1.

“It was an experience,” Hobbs said regarding last month’s Swinney Camp. “I like his coaching style a lot from what I had seen at camp. All the coaches really, I like the environment and the energy they give off, so I really enjoyed that.”

According to Hobbs, Hall likes his size and, of course, his athletic ability off the edge.

Hobbs said that he spoke with Hall earlier this week. He indicated that the conversation was solely focused on catching up since the last time he was down at Clemson. They were just talking about where things stand with Hobbs and his recruitment, as they focus on building a relationship at this juncture in time.

What would it mean for Hobbs and his recruitment to earn an offer from a school like Clemson?

“That would be great,” he said back in May. “I’ve always watched them on TV on Saturdays. It would be cool to get an offer from them. They’re close, they’re not too far from here.”

At this time, there were no conversations regarding a potential visit, so don’t expect Hobbs to be in attendance for Monday’s All-In Cookout.

The Tar Heel State product announced via social media Wednesday that he will be postponing his commitment date. Hobbs had tentatively announced that he would be making a decision next month and named a top-six that features Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

“I just want to make sure I’m making the right decision, take a step back and look at everything again,” Hobbs said. “Whenever I feel ready, I’m gonna get a whole new date. I don’t have a date right now in mind. Right now, I’m just going with the flow and whatever it’s time do, I’ll make a new date.”

Hobbs also took two official visits to Auburn and North Carolina this summer.

When it comes time for Hobbs to make a decision, what are going to be some of the more important things he’s looking for in a school at the next level?

“Of course, the feeling I get when I’m on campus,” he said. “Everything outside of campus, like the school, people on campus, pretty much all those boxes. And of course, the ability to go to the next level from the school I choose. My end goal is to go to the NFL, so I’m gonna try to pick my best option to take me there and for one of the coaches to develop me.”

Hobbs (6-6, 240) currently ranks as the nation’s No. 21 defensive lineman and the No. 136 overall prospect in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Daevin Hobbs.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.