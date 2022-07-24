Clemson ‘definitely’ a favorite for talented Columbia WR

A talented in-state prospect whose recruitment is picking up was on campus at Clemson earlier this summer to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Ridge View High School (Columbia, S.C.) wide receiver Adonis McDaniel, a rising senior in the class of 2023, had an outstanding experience at the camp on Thursday, June 2 while working with and learning from Swinney and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“When I camped at Clemson, I absolutely loved it,” McDaniel told The Clemson Insider recently. “I don’t have the offer from Clemson, but Clemson is definitely top three one of my favorite schools. The way they ran the camp was great. I got lots of reps and learned a bunch from Coach Swinney and Coach Grisham. When I camped, I worked out at the WR position because that is my main position, but I also play DB. I felt like I knew the majority of the stuff we discussed. I do a lot of it on my own but really Coach Grisham was helping me get a lot more crisp with what we were doing.”

After watching McDaniel work out at the Swinney Camp, Grisham expressed his intention to take another in-person look at the 5-foot-11, 165-pound wideout during the upcoming season.

“After the great camp, I had Coach Grisham say he would definitely be at one of my games this year to check me out!” McDaniel said.

As a junior last season, McDaniel posted 675 all-purpose yards, 500 receiving yards, 36 catches and six touchdowns to go with 12 tackles and four pass breakups on the defensive side of the ball.

Gardner-Webb, Newberry, Lenoir-Rhyne and the University of Charleston have offered McDaniel, who is also drawing interest from a number of other schools as his recruitment starts to take off more.

“Right now, App State, Coastal, ECU, SC State, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Indiana and a few more (are showing interest) that I can’t think of at the moment,” he said. “But my recruitment is on the rise for sure.”

McDaniel didn’t have the chance to camp at Clemson in the summer of 2021 but came away highly impressed after his first trip to campus this summer, especially after seeing the Tigers’ football facility.

“When I camped at Clemson that was my first time camping there and being on campus because last year the slots filled up very quickly so I wasn’t able to attend,” he said. “But I definitely love everything about Clemson’s facility, it is for sure top notch.”

–Photo for this article courtesy of Adonis McDaniel on Twitter (@d1adonizzz)