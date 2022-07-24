What We Heard: Lemanski Hall

Speaking with reporters this past week, Lemanski Hall touched on a number of topics.

Clemson’s defensive ends coach detailed Xavier Thomas’ physical prep for the upcoming season and how players like KJ Henry and Myles Murphy look to reach that next level in the season ahead as key leaders on the Clemson defense.

Question: Xavier Thomas told us in the spring that “he got too fat” and was open about it. It seems like it’s just been a process of getting the body right, getting the mind right. Is this the best he’s been since he’s been here in these places and what do you expect out of him?

Hall: “It is the best. I said last year that was the best version of XT in every area. Xavier got baptized this offseason. He’s changed his life. He changed his perspective on things. Just the way he is working… He has changed his body and he’s just a different dude. That’s what we want from him. And now, he just has to have some great things happen early and that progression. I’m just looking forward to seeing him play…”

Q: KJ has a lot of experience. What does he bring to this unit?

Hall: “He brings a lot. KJ is very savvy. Obviously, he is smart. He is a coach’s son. He knows the game. He’s been around. I love KJ. He is now the leader of my group. He has taken on that role. I’m excited for him. I’m excited to see his progression get better and the way we are going to utilize him this fall. I’m excited to see that.”

Q: How does Myles Murphy compare to some of the best you have seen and what is the ceiling on his potential?

Hall: “The ceiling is off the charts…The thing about Myles is he is so fast. He is just freakish. He is explosive and long. He’s 275, 6-5, close to 6-6. He’s a great young man. He doesn’t get caught up in all that stuff that is going on with football. He’s just an even-keel young man. I’ve been around a lot of great players, even ones I’ve been with at Alabama, and he’s definitely on that level with a lot of those guys.”

Hall went on to discuss the expectations for Clemson’s defense in the upcoming season, especially with respect to the coaching changes that were made following the departure of Brent Venables.

He also highlighted the experience and leadership of players like Thomas and Henry on Clemson’s defense and how that leadership will drive the performance of Clemson’s defense in the fall.

