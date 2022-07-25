ESPN analysts weigh in on Clemson's win total for 2022

On ESPN’s College Football Live this past week, there was a segment on the show during which ESPN college football analysts Eddie Royal and David Pollack weighed in on win totals for teams in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

Caesars Sportsbook has set Clemson’s over/under at 10.5 wins, and both Royal and Pollack predicted the Tigers to go over that number.

Here’s what they had to say:

Royal: “I’m going with over. I think that’s an easy one. You look at the schedule and the first test is against Wake. They beat Wake last year, I don’t think that will be a problem. But then you look at the rest of it — you’ve got Miami and NC State, you’ve got both of those guys at home. I think Clemson will be rolling. I think D.J.’s gonna have a bounceback year. And the good thing about that, if D.J. doesn’t play well, they’ve got the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the last year’s recruiting class sitting behind him. So, I think Clemson will get over easy.”

Pollack: “I think it’s over, too. I went back and forth. But you look at last year, they lost on the road to the ACC Champs Pitt, who obviously had a dynamic team. They lost to the national champions with Georgia to start the season, which was a pretty good game. They lost to NC State, by the way, in double-overtime. So, I think they’ll win one of those games. I think they’ll be the over this year.”