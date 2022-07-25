ESPN analysts weigh in on Clemson's win total for 2022

ESPN analysts weigh in on Clemson's win total for 2022

Football

ESPN analysts weigh in on Clemson's win total for 2022

By July 25, 2022 5:30 pm

By |

On ESPN’s College Football Live this past week, there was a segment on the show during which ESPN college football analysts Eddie Royal and David Pollack weighed in on win totals for teams in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

Caesars Sportsbook has set Clemson’s over/under at 10.5 wins, and both Royal and Pollack predicted the Tigers to go over that number.

Here’s what they had to say:

Royal: “I’m going with over. I think that’s an easy one. You look at the schedule and the first test is against Wake. They beat Wake last year, I don’t think that will be a problem. But then you look at the rest of it — you’ve got Miami and NC State, you’ve got both of those guys at home. I think Clemson will be rolling. I think D.J.’s gonna have a bounceback year. And the good thing about that, if D.J. doesn’t play well, they’ve got the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the last year’s recruiting class sitting behind him. So, I think Clemson will get over easy.”

Pollack: “I think it’s over, too. I went back and forth. But you look at last year, they lost on the road to the ACC Champs Pitt, who obviously had a dynamic team. They lost to the national champions with Georgia to start the season, which was a pretty good game. They lost to NC State, by the way, in double-overtime. So, I think they’ll win one of those games. I think they’ll be the over this year.”

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

45m

The premier event on Clemson’s summer recruiting calendar arrived today. With the Tigers holding their annual All In Cookout beginning this afternoon, The Clemson Insider wanted to pass along an update (…)

4hr

Bad news for Justyn Ross. The former Clemson wide receiver’s rookie season has come to an end before it even began, as Ross has been placed on injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs according to NFL (…)

6hr

A former Clemson standout has put pen to paper with the Major League Baseball team that drafted him last week. Geoffrey Gilbert announced via social media Monday that he has signed with the New York Yankees. (…)

10hr

CHICAGO – The Butkus Award® honoring the nation’s best linebackers kicked off its 38th annual selection process today by announcing its collegiate preseason watch list. The watch list (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home