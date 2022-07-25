Lawrence, Etienne share funny moment as Jags kick off training camp

Lawrence, Etienne share funny moment as Jags kick off training camp

Lawrence, Etienne share funny moment as Jags kick off training camp

July 25, 2022

Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence had a comedic moment on Monday as the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off training camp in preparation for the 2022 season.

The former Clemson stars and college/pro teammates shared a laugh when Lawrence met with the media and fielded a question from Etienne, who played the role of a reporter while asking Lawrence, “How does it feel to have Etienne in the backfield, drying his gloves with your towel again?”

“I didn’t miss that. I’m a have to wear an extra towel, because he’s always taking my towel,” Lawrence said, smiling.

The Jaguars’ quarterback added that he’s excited to have Etienne back in the backfield with him after the running back missed all of his rookie season in 2021 rehabbing from a Lisfranc injury he suffered in a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints last August.

“It’s great to have my guy back,” Lawrence said of Etienne. “Been together for a while. Missed him last year. Just excited to have him back. He’s going to add a very explosive element to our offense. He’s going to help us a lot and just getting back to some winning around here. So, we’re excited.”

