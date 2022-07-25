Why Clemson's top defensive signee stuck with Tigers after coordinator change

When news of Brent Venables’ departure for Oklahoma broke back in December, Jeadyn Lukus’ phone started blowing up.

And he wasn’t the only one.

Clemson lost three blue-chip recruits once Venables, the Tigers’ longtime defensive coordinator, left the program to take his first head coaching job. IMG Academy teammates Jihaad Campbell, Keon Sabb and Daylon Everette, ranked as four-star prospects or higher, ended up at Alabama, Michigan and Georgia, respectively.

But Lukus, the highest-ranked defensive signee in Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class, quickly let the schools that were inquiring amid the Tigers’ staff shakeup know he was staying put.

“A couple of them that I was talking to late down the stretch tried to re-engage, but it wasn’t anything too crazy because I think they knew I was locked in,” Lukus said.

Lukus was an in-state pull for Clemson who played his prep ball at Mauldin High School. But as a five-star recruit rated by the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 7 cornerback prospect, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder could’ve gone nearly anywhere. North Carolina, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame and even Venables’ new program were among those that offered Lukus a scholarship.

But for Lukus, who was committed to Clemson for five months before Venables’ departure, the decision to stick with the Tigers was simple.

“I committed to the program,” Lukus said. “I didn’t commit to Coach V. That’s probably the biggest thing.”

And Lukus figures to be an immediate contributor for Clemson and Venables’ replacement, Wesley Goodwin, this fall. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he saw enough from Lukus during the spring to know the newcomer will be able to help in Year 1 despite Lukus missing six practices after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Lukus said he’s pain-free now and entering fall camp with a clean bill of health. His primary focus at this point is learning Goodwin’s system, something Lukus said the first-time coordinator is trying to simplify for the entire defense.

“Obviously it’s not like an easy, dumbed-down defense, but he’s made it easy on us to take it in,” Lukus said. “He’s very smart. You could say he knows what he’s doing.

“He’ll get fired up. That’s for sure. He’s a nice guy, and I guess he does seem kind of quiet. But once you get to know him, he gets fired up about football.”

Lukus said he not only expects to contribute this season at corner, where fellow true freshmen Toriano Pride Jr. and Myles Oliver are also competing for snaps, but also on special teams.