Freshman running back says he’s ‘loving it down here at Clemson,’ can’t wait to hit the field

Keith Adams, Jr. is his own person.

While he’s following in his father’s footsteps at Clemson, he’s going to be a trendsetter. Instead of rocking his dad’s No. 43, which is a little bit more of a running back number, Adams is going with No. 19 and he’s going to stick to it.

“Everything’s been good,” Adams told The Clemson Insider during an NIL collective appearance in Clemson Sunday. “Getting together with a whole new team, brand new people to meet, I’m loving it down here at Clemson. The Clemson family is the No. 1 football family. I’m just excited to get on the field and play together.”

While Adams won’t have a chance to directly work with CJ Spiller until fall camp rolls around come Friday, Aug. 5, he’s soaking up as much information as he can from

“All the running backs who are older than me, they’re just teaching me everything,” Adams said. “I’m learning from them. I’m being patient. I’m just enjoying the process of becoming a better running back, a better teammate and a better player. These guys are molding me to be the best player I can be on the field and off the field. They’re great leaders and I love them.”

“From Will Shipley to Phil Mafah, Kobe Pace and all the other running backs, they’re all supportive of each other,” Adams continued. “We’re teammates and we don’t care who’s on the field or who’s off the field, we support each other like we would with anyone else.”

The adjustment period for Adams didn’t take long. He felt like Clemson was home more than anything because he’s comfortable being in Tiger Town. He’s always enjoyed his time at Clemson since he started participating in the camps dating back to the third grade.

It’s nothing new to Adams, he’s just enjoying the process. Both Spiller and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney have welcomed him with open arms since he arrived on campus.

“Coach Spiller has been amazing,” Adams said of Clemson’s running backs coach. “He’s a great coach. Obviously, he’s been at the highest level, so I can learn a lot from him. He has all the experience. I’m just learning it all at this point. I’m taking it all in. I’m like a sponge.”

According to Adams, the messaging since he arrived on campus has been around the lines of learning the playbook and staying ready. He’s gonna take his time and be patient, but whenever that opportunity comes, he’ll be ready.

“Will knows I’m ready. All the other running backs know I’m ready,” he said. “They’re trying to prepare me to be ready because I think they know that I’m gonna get that opportunity. I’m just being patient and I’m waiting for everybody.”

Adams admits that he pretty much always seeks out Shipley’s advice or guidance when he has questions regarding the playbook.

“It’s mainly Will Shipley because he’s the hardest on me and I learn the most from him,” Adams said, “because he’s just such a great leader and I appreciate everything that he does. I love (that type of leadership) because I know I’m gonna need it. He’s teaching me how to be a leader and that’s what I need for when everybody else is gone. Because when he’s gone, who’s gonna be the leader? So that’s what I have to put myself in.”