Jaguars head coach discusses goal for Lawrence in Year 2

First-year Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson met with the media on Monday as the team kicked off training camp.

Pederson talked about Trevor Lawrence and what the former Clemson quarterback’s mindset is entering his second season with the Jaguars.

The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick struggled as a rookie while having to deal with all the drama that surrounded the Jags during Urban Meyer’s 13-game tenure as their head coach last season, but Pederson has been optimistic about Lawrence’s development heading into 2022 and stated during a press conference Monday that the goal for Lawrence is to take a big step forward this season.

“That’s the goal, obviously, is to make a significant jump in Year Two,” Pederson said, via Pro Football Talk. “And I think building off of last year, the fact that he played the entire season, we can build off of that and really expect kind of a ‘sky is the limit’ mentality with him. He’s in the same frame of mind as well, he wants to take that next step not only in his growth, but obviously leading this football team. So today is Day One of that and we’re just excited to be on the grass with him and the rest of the team.”

Lawrence completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in 17 games last season, but finished the campaign on a high note with his performance against the Indianapolis Colts in the final week of the regular season on Jan. 9, when he went 23-of-32 passing for 223 yards and threw for two touchdowns while leading his team to a 26-11 victory that eliminated the Colts from playoff contention.

The Jaguars, who went an NFL-worst 3-14 in 2021, will play the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 4. Jacksonville opens the 2022 regular season on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 11.

