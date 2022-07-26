Redshirt freshman lineman 'going to have the opportunity' to earn starting job

With Clemson entering fall camp looking to fortify its starting five along the offensive line, there’s one youngster that, according to head coach Dabo Swinney and some of his players, shouldn’t be counted out despite being dealt some tough luck a year ago.

Veterans Jordan McFadden and Walker Parks are entrenched as the Tigers’ starting tackles while senior Will Putnam is set to take over at center. That leaves the guard spots the most fluid with less than two weeks before the start of camp.

While Marcus Tate, Mason Trotter, Mitchell Mayes, John Williams, Trent Howard and even true freshman Collin Sadler got their share of reps at guard this spring, so did Dietrick Pennington, a four-star signee in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class.

Pennington sustained a season-ending knee injury two games into his true freshman season but returned this spring. Swinney has mentioned on multiple occasions that the 6-foot-5, 335-pounder was far enough along both physically and mentally before the injury that he might have cracked the starting lineup at some point last season.

Swinney’s assessment of his young lineman hasn’t changed much since. The primary difference is Pennington is back at full strength heading into Year 2.

“Y’all don’t know this, but that was one of our big disappointments last year,” Swinney recently told reporters. “I think this guy had a chance to be a starter for us and was well on his way. He really gets it. He’s a smart kid. And he goes in two plays later in the second game, and he’s out for the year. But he’s done a really good job. He’s in a good spot.

“I think the biggest thing is just jump in there and go do it, go compete and go earn it. He’s certainly going to have the opportunity. He looks great, but it’s a big shot in the arm to get him back.”

McFadden echoed Swinney’s sentiment, adding that having a healthy Pennington in the fold at least provides the Tigers with some quality depth up front.

“He’s massive as many people know. He’s huge,” McFadden said. “When it’s all said and done, Dietrick will be a really good offensive lineman. He cares, and he wants to be good. I’m excited for the future with him.”

Tate, who started multiple games last season as a true freshman, emerged from the spring as the favorite to again be the starter at left guard while Putnam’s old right guard spot remains up for grabs. The competition will heat up again when Clemson opens fall camp Aug. 5.