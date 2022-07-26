Wagner gets paid

Max Wagner saw his dream come true Tuesday.

The former Clemson infielder and second-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles agreed to terms on a reported $1.9 million deal.

The @Orioles have agreed to a deal with second-round pick (No. 42) Max Wagner for $1,900,000 (slot value = $1,861,900), per @jimcallisMLB. Baltimore has agreed to terms with its 4 top #MLBDraft picks: https://t.co/myx7VPvxF2 pic.twitter.com/FJYhdY30lB — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 26, 2022

Wagner was selected in the second round by the Baltimore Orioles, who took the sophomore infielder with the 42nd overall pick.

Wagner burst on the scene this season en route to ACC Player of the Year honors. He led the Tigers in average (.369), RBIs (76), slugging percentage (.852) and on-base percentage (.496). Wagner tied Khalil Greene’s school record for the most home runs in a single season (27), tied for the third-most in ACC history.