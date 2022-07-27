Clemson pitcher Mack Anglin heard his name called in the seventh round of the MLB draft when the Kansas City Royals took the sophomore right-hander with the 205th overall pick.

Anglin has signed with the Royals for a reported $231,100.

7th-rder Mack Anglin signs with @Royals for $231,100 (slot 205 value = $233,600). @ClemsonBaseball RHP, two of the better power breaking balls in @MLBDraft when they're on in his mid-80s slider & low-80s curveball, 92-95 mph to 98 with fastball. pic.twitter.com/fsKBKJDhSG — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 27, 2022

Anglin was the Tigers’ most consistent starter this past season, posting a 4.11 earned run average in 14 starts. He struck out 74 batters in 72 ⅓ innings while yielding 56 hits and 48 walks. He has an 8-12 record and 4.44 ERA in 25 career starts for the Tigers.

Having just completed his third collegiate season, Anglin has now been drafted twice. He improved his draft stock this time around after being selected in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals last year.