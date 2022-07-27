Sammy Watkins injury update

A former Clemson and current NFL wide receiver isn’t ready for the start of training camp but should be ready to practice soon.

Sammy Watkins was placed on the non-football injury list Tuesday, which means he isn’t practicing with the Green Bay Packers right now.

However, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported Wednesday that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst called Watkins’ undisclosed injury a “very short-term thing.”

So while Watkins landing on the NFI list indicates that he got injured while apart from the Packers, Gutekunst’s comment suggests it’s not a serious injury and that Watkins should be able to hit the field again soon.

Due to a slew of different injuries, Watkins — who signed a one-year deal with the Packers in April — hasn’t played in more than 14 games in any of his NFL seasons with the Bills (2014-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20) and Ravens (2021), and he has only one 1,000-yard receiving season, which came with the Bills in 2015 (1,047).

Still, Watkins has had a productive NFL career overall, totaling 348 receptions for 5,059 yards and 34 touchdowns in 99 games (91 starts), and he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV championship team in 2019.

