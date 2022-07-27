Take a look: Clemson's creative content team puts on a show at the All In Cookout

Take a look: Clemson's creative content team puts on a show at the All In Cookout

Football

Take a look: Clemson's creative content team puts on a show at the All In Cookout

By July 27, 2022 10:17 am

By |

Clemson’s creative content team stepped up to the plate for the premier event on Clemson’s summer recruiting calendar.

And following what was said to be a three-hour photoshoot at Monday’s All In Cookout, they delivered again.

The Clemson Insider compiled all the returns on social media from Monday’s Cookout. Not only did Clemson’s commits get to try on the purple jerseys, but they were also sent home with a unique video as well.

You can check that out that and more below:

— Photo for this article courtesy of @bigbossdae on Twitter.

, , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Adam Randall didn’t take part in all of Clemson’s practices this spring, but his coaches and teammates saw enough of the Tigers’ freshman wideout to start making some lofty comparisons. At 6-foot-2 (…)

4hr

Clemson pitcher Mack Anglin heard his name called in the seventh round of the MLB draft when the Kansas City Royals took the sophomore right-hander with the 205th overall pick. Anglin has signed with the (…)

5hr

Patt Narduzzi has made his perspective on name, image and likeness crystal clear. In the past, Pittsburgh’s head football coach has called NIL “legalized cheating,” saying that although it’s a positive (…)

17hr

Max Wagner saw his dream come true Tuesday. The former Clemson infielder and second-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles agreed to terms on a reported $1.9 million deal. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home