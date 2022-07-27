Take a look: Clemson's creative content team puts on a show at the All In Cookout

Clemson’s creative content team stepped up to the plate for the premier event on Clemson’s summer recruiting calendar.

And following what was said to be a three-hour photoshoot at Monday’s All In Cookout, they delivered again.

The Clemson Insider compiled all the returns on social media from Monday’s Cookout. Not only did Clemson’s commits get to try on the purple jerseys, but they were also sent home with a unique video as well.

You can check that out that and more below:

Back in the Valley!!🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/WxL9xYjkr7 — Ian Reed (@Ian_Reed72) July 26, 2022

Best Football and baseball player in the nation 🤣🤣 @VictorBurley2 can’t hang #gotigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/sfwRKl1v04 — AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) July 26, 2022

— Photo for this article courtesy of @bigbossdae on Twitter.