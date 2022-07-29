Freshman safety out to disprove misconception about his game

It didn’t take long for Sherrod Covil to earn a reputation among his coaches and teammates as a human heat-seeking missile on the back end of Clemson’s defense.

The Tigers’ freshman safety enrolled early and went through spring practice, where his knack for finding the ball and laying a lick was often on display. Covil isn’t disputing that as a trademark of his game.

“All I’m thinking when I come downhill to hit is I’m not scared of you, and I’m coming to enforce some pain on you,” Civil said. “That’s it.”

But if the ballhawk label is going to be attached to Covil, he would like it to be applied to every part of his game. While the 6-foot, 190-pounder is most known for his physicality as a tackler, Covil said he feels like it overshadows his coverage ability.

“I’m an all-around safety, and there’s a misconception that I’m just a hitter and stuff like that,” Covil said. “But people don’t know I can really cover and do stuff like that, too, and get picks, which I displayed in my junior and senior years of high school.”

Covil was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of Oscar Smith (Virginia) High, where he was a starter on consecutive Class 6A state championship teams during the final two years of his prep career. Covil had three interceptions as a junior in 2020 and returned two of them for touchdowns.

He had four tackles in Clemson’s annual Orange and White game to conclude the spring. But Covil also had the game’s lone interception when he picked off D.J. Uiagalelei along the sideline in the third quarter, setting up the White team’s only touchdown.

“I can definitely cover as well,” he said.

Covil wants to keep showing his versatility when fall camp opens Aug. 5. That’s when his bid to be part of the safety rotation will continue. His strong first impression during the spring has him in a good spot at a position where the Tigers are losing one starter (Nolan Turner) and a transfer (Joseph Charleston).

There’s still some experience at safety with Andrew Mukuba, Jalyn Phillips, R.J Mickens, Lannden Zanders and Tyler Venables all back for another season. Phillips, who started three games last season, is in line to take over as the full-time starter at free safety, the same position as Covil.

But Clemson needs quality depth, something Covil said he’s confident he will provide in Year 1 as he continues to hone a skill set that he believes is more diverse than it gets credit for.

“(Safeties coach Mickey Conn) said he’s going to work me in as long as I do everything right this offseason,” Covil said.