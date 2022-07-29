In-state standout OL reports Clemson offer

A local standout offensive lineman, who holds double-digit scholarship offers, added one from Clemson on Friday afternoon.

Greenville (S.C.) High School’s Blake Franks (pictured right) — a 6-foot-5, 310-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 — announced the offer via social media.

Franks has visited campus multiple times since this past March and worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday, June 2.

“It was good,” Franks said to The Clemson Insider regarding his Swinney Camp experience. “Coach (Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin) said I did good.”

Franks, who is capable of manning multiple offensive line positions, expounded upon the feedback he received from Austin at the camp.

“He just told me I killed it, I had good footspeed, I guess,” Franks said. “I need to stop oversetting on my one-on-ones, because I overset it a lot during my one-on-ones. But besides that, he told me I did pretty good.”

The local lineman, who plays high school ball less than an hour away from Clemson’s campus, relishes the fact he’s on the recruiting radar of a big-time program in Clemson – especially considering that he grew up rooting for the Tigers.

And just a couple of years ago, he would have doubted that he’d eventually be drawing interest from Swinney’s program.

“Of course, it’s very good. I enjoy it a lot because I grew up as a Clemson fan,” he said of Clemson’s interest in him. “So, that’s just something that I really like. I’m surprised I’m now getting interest from Clemson, a school that I wouldn’t think I’d get interest from – if you asked me like two years ago, I just wouldn’t think I’d get interest from them.”

Now, he has an offer from the Tigers.

Come out to support Clemson baseball at Dear Old Clemson’s event which is set for September 30 at the Owen Pavilion. New head coach Erik Bakich will be on hand as will next year’s baseball team. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.