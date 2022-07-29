This Clemson defense ranked among the best in CFB history by ESPN

ESPN this week published an article ranking the 50 best defenses in college football history (subscription required).

One Clemson defense made the list — the 2017 unit, which comes in at No. 34 in ESPN’s ranking of the best college football defenses of all time.

Clemson ranked No. 2 nationally that year in scoring defense (13.6 points per game allowed), No. 4 in total defense (276.7 yards per game allowed), tied for first in sacks (46.0) and sixth in tackles for loss (109.0). The Tigers also ranked fourth that year in passing defense (161.9 yards per game allowed) and 12th in rushing defense (114.9 yards per game allowed).

Dorian O’Daniel paced the 2017 Clemson defense in tackles with a team-leading 104, while Clelin Ferrell led the Tigers in sacks (9.5) as well as tackles for loss (18).

Ferrell (12), Austin Bryant (12), Christian Wilkins (11) and Kendall Joseph (10) each posted double-digit quarterback pressures, while Ryan Carter led the 2017 Tiger defense with 10 pass breakups and tied with Trayvon Mullen for the team lead in interceptions (three). Bryant, Ferrell and Joseph each forced two fumbles, and O’Daniel recovered a couple.

Overall, Clemson had a 12-2 record that season and finished ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll after falling to Alabama, 24-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

“Clemson won national titles in 2016 and 2018, but in between came a transition season,” ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly wrote. “The offense stumbled, but the Tigers still reached the College Football Playoff because of Brent Venables’ ridiculous defense, which peaked late, giving up 214 yards and three points to No. 7 Miami in the ACC championship game and 261 yards and 17 (offensive) points to eventual national champ Alabama in the CFP.”

