With brother's advice in mind, younger Turner eager to compete in Year 1

Clemson is losing one Turner and replacing him with another.

There is a difference between Nolan Turner and his younger brother when it comes to football, though. Nolan, who’s going through his first NFL training camp after recently wrapping up a six-year career at Clemson, was an All-American safety for the Tigers while Cole Turner is about to start his first fall camp as a wide receiver.

Cole officially followed in his brother’s footsteps in February when he signed with the Tigers out of Vestavia Hills (Alabama) High. The younger Turner said Dabo Swinney’s program was “definitely the place I wanted to be” after attending numerous games of Nolan’s inside Memorial Stadium over the years, and a strong senior season at Vestavia Hills – seven of his 42 receptions went for touchdowns while he also averaged more than 34 yards on kickoff returns – earned him an offer late in the recruiting process.

“The fans and the atmosphere in the building, it’s just unmatched,” Cole said of gamedays at Clemson. “And the family environment with the players and the coaches, it’s just something I really wanted to be a part of.”

Now that he’s a member of the program himself, Cole said he’s leaning on his brother’s advice in an attempt to make as quick an impact as possible. One piece in particular has stuck with Cole.

“One thing he really told me was just always bring a notebook in every meeting and learn as much as you can from all the coaches,” Cole said. “They have such great things to say, and so just really take in everything they say and (apply it) to what you’re doing.

“Literally take it day by day and learn as much as you can.”

How soon the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder can get on the field remains to be seen.

Cole, a three-star recruit who projects as an outside receiver, is joining a position room that already includes veterans Joseph Ngata, E.J. Willliams and Brannon Spector as well as promising second-year players Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins and Troy Stellato. Fellow true freshmen Adam Randall and Antonio Williams add even more competition to the room, though Randall is recovering from ACL surgery he underwent this spring with no firm timetable on when he might return to action.

Cole said neither receivers coach Tyler Grisham nor offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has discussed with him what his role might be this fall. A redshirt season could be in play, but with his brother’s words of wisdom in mind, Cole said his plan is to put his best foot forward during camp and let the chips fall where they may.

“It’s going to be tough for sure, but I look forward to competing and look forward to gaining as much knowledge as I can from other players and coaches,” he said.

