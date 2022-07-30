Analyst tabs Clemson DB as 2022 breakout candidate

This analyst believes a talented second-year Clemson safety could have a breakout 2022 campaign.

PFF lead draft analyst Mike Renner has tabbed the Tigers’ Andrew Mukuba among the breakout defensive back candidates going into the upcoming college football season.

A conensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services coming out of LBJ Early College High School in Austin, Texas, Mukuba made an immediate impact for the Tigers in 2021, earning Freshman All-American honors from nearly every outlet as well as being named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and a third-team All-ACC selection.

Mukuba enters his sophomore season in 2022 credited with 54 tackles (two for loss), a sack, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 576 snaps over 13 games (10 starts).

The 6-foot, 185-pounder is ranked No. 5 on PFF’s preseason list of the top 25 safeties entering the 2022 college football season.

Which DB will have the biggest season? pic.twitter.com/Q26M2TownP — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 28, 2022

