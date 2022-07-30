Freshman OL glad he came to Clemson early to 'lay down a foundation'

A significant in-state get for Clemson in the class of 2022, Collin Sadler is already enjoying his time in Tiger Town.

The freshman offensive lineman, who hails from Greenville (S.C.) is more than happy that he decided to arrive in January as a mid-year enrollee. He’s gotten the playbook down and looks forward to being a contributor on Clemson’s offensive line going forward.

“It’s been great so far, getting here, getting transitioned and sort of getting the lay of the land,” Sadler told The Clemson Insider at an NIL collective appearance in Clemson on Sunday, July 24. “I’ve just been learning the offense a little but I’m definitely glad that I came early. I was able to lay down a foundation before everything really matters.”

Sadler’s transition to Clemson has been a little different than maybe he would’ve thought it would be, in the sense that he’s been cross-training as a freshman, working at both guard spots, as well as left tackle.

“I’m trying to cross-train and get as much experience as I can at multiple positions to maybe learn the playbook a little bit better,” he said.

When Clemson recruited Sadler out of nearby Greenville High School, the Tigers never led with NIL. Now-former offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell recruited Sadler to be a part of Dabo Swinney’s program and be the same menacing presence on the left side that he was under Greg Porter at the next level.

“I’m very grateful for Coach Swinney not having NIL as a focal point of the program,” Sadler said.

He views last Sunday’s event at Clemson’s Madren Conference Center as an added bonus to everything that Clemson and Swinney’s program has to offer.

“It’s great being able to get out here and see some faces,” Sadler said at the time. “It’s great giving back. Not being in the facility all the time, just getting out in the community. It’s nice to be doing something a little different sometimes.”

Speaking of something a little different, that’s what Sadler has experienced in Clemson’s offensive line room. While Caldwell has been like an extended member of Sadler’s family and once served as his primary recruiter, Sadler will be suiting up once fall camp rolls around under the direction of first-year offensive line coach, Thomas Austin.

“He’s been great,” Sadler said of Clemson’s offensive line coach. “It’s really just a family atmosphere under him, just like Caldwell was. Like Blake (Miller) said, the sense of comradery has been really crazy the last few weeks with the whole paintball thing and all that. I can just really tell that he’s trying to get us more cohesive as a unit, more so than maybe in the past and bringing us all together.”

Sadler has noticed a sense of urgency and a sense of wanting to put last season beyond them.

“Talking to older players, they can tell you that there’s a whole different vibe in the room,” he said. “We’re definitely coming into this season with something to prove and I think it’s gonna show through.”

