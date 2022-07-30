Freshman TE, son of former Tiger talks transition to Clemson

Josh Sapp has been to Clemson countless times in the past, but being a player is a different experience. The freshman tight end from nearby Greenville (S.C.) High School is the son of former Clemson and NFL linebacker Patrick Sapp.

The transition has been so far, so good.

“It’s been great meeting all my teammates and getting close with them — some of them I’ve been talking to before,” Josh told The Clemson Insider this past Sunday at an NIL collective appearance in Clemson this past Sunday. “Really just been adjusting with school and the practice schedule and learning new plays and stuff like that.”

While Josh committed to now-former offensive coordinator/tight ends coach, Tony Elliott, it hasn’t taken long for him to embrace Kyle Richardson.

“Coach Richardson, he’s a great dude, man,” Josh said of his new position coach. “He’s a straightforward coach that”ll really help you out with anything with football or outside of football. I’m enjoying it and we’re building a great relationship so far.”

Clemson’s tight ends coach/passing game coordinator spoke at length during a media appearance last Tuesday inside the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex. Shortly after sitting down, The Clemson Insider asked Richardson about the lone freshman in his room.

“Sapp looks great,” Richardson said back on Tuesday, July 19. “He came in looking awesome. He, obviously, did some things on his own and took that seriously…We’re not in the workouts with him and doing those types of things, but he’s come in and he’s jumped right into the classroom academically…he’s doing great. Really excited about being able to get my hands on him and work with him here in August and he’s got a bright future here as a Clemson Tiger.”

While Josh hasn’t had a chance to work directly with Richardson, he has been able to embrace his teammates in his position group. Since enrolling at Clemson earlier this summer, Josh has kept close with veterans like Davis Allen and Luke Price, both of which have helped him learn the intricacies of the playbook and what he should be focusing on as a freshman.

“We got some great guys in the tight end room,” he said. “It’s been smooth learning from those guys. They’ve been real helpful.”