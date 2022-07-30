LeCroy lands first head coaching job

Former Clemson player and long time assistant Bradley LeCroy has landed his first head coaching job. The Clemson Insider has confirmed that LeCroy will be the next head coach at VCU.

From 2003-05, LeCroy served as a volunteer assistant for the Tigers. In 2007, he spent a year at Western Carolina, then three at Tennessee. In 2011, he returned to Clemson. Since 2011, he has served as recruiting coordinator and infielders coach as well as working with the hitters.

LeCroy played at Clemson from 1997-2000, was a member of Clemson’s 2000 College World Series team and was on four NCAA Tournament teams. LeCroy hit .266 in 173 career games and 395 at-bats.

