Standout local OL all smiles after ‘surprising’ offer from Clemson

Clemson’s latest offensive line offer went out Friday to a local standout in the class of 2024 with a double-digit offer list.

Greenville (S.C.) High School’s Blake Franks (pictured right) reported the offer from the Tigers via social media Friday afternoon and spoke with The Clemson Insider shortly after announcing it.

“It feels really good,” he said. “Kind of surprising because I was just practicing, and my coach was asking me to call him (Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin) after the practice. He didn’t exactly get the first call, but afterward he called me and offered me on the spot.”

Franks was all smiles upon receiving the offer during that phone call with Austin.

“Just smiling,” he said of his instant reaction to the offer. “Like, I’m really surprised.”

Franks is capable of manning multiple offensive line positions, and his versatility is one aspect of his game that appeals to Austin.

“He said he liked how versatile I was, I can play both offensive tackle and offensive guard,” Franks said.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound rising junior participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer and has visited campus multiple times since this past March. He said he’ll “definitely” return to Tiger Town for a game during the upcoming season.

Franks named South Carolina, Ole Miss, Louisville, Miami and Alabama as some of the schools he’s feeling the most interest from at this point in the recruiting process. All of those have offered, along with others such as North Carolina and Penn State.

Where would he say the Tigers currently stand in his recruitment after pulling the trigger on an offer?

“I don’t know exactly right now,” he said. “I haven’t exactly evaluated all my schools. But I feel like definitely off the dome, I’d put them up in the top five maybe.”

Asked what stands out the most to him about Clemson when he thinks about it as a college option now, Franks pointed to “just the atmosphere.”

“It really seems like they try to treat you right over there at Clemson,” he said.

An offer from a program like Clemson is big for anybody. But it means even more to Franks considering he plays high school ball less than an hour away from Clemson’s campus – and grew up rooting for the Tigers.

“I think it’s very big getting an offer from a team I’ve enjoyed watching growing up,” he said. “So, definitely a different feeling right now.”

