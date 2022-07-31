Clemson's top hoops signee 'off to very good start'

With Nick Honor, Al-Amir Dawes and David Collins no longer around, the production Clemson’s men’s basketball program is tasked with replacing in its backcourt goes well beyond scoring.

Honor and Dawes (who transferred to Missouri and Seton Hall, respectively) combined for more than 18 points a game last season while Collins (who exhausted his eligibility) contributed 10 points per game. But the trio were also the Tigers’ primary ball handlers, each responsible for getting Clemson into its half-court offense depending on who was on the court at any given time.

Honor, the team’s primary point guard, led the team in assists (75) followed closely by Collins (69) and Dawes (68). Now they’re all gone.

Junior Chase Hunter and redshirt freshman Josh Beadle are getting reps at the point this summer, but another contender to help pick up the slack is Dillon Hunter. The highest-rated signee in what Clemson coach Brad Brownell called a “really good” freshman class, Hunter, the younger brother of Chase, was ranked by ESPN as the nation’s No. 64 overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Hunter, an Atlanta native who finished his prep career at Sunrise Christian (Kansas) Academy, was initially committed to Big 12 power Baylor before switching to Clemson this spring. Brownell, who’s watched the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder up close during the Tigers’ practices in preparation for the team’s trip to France next month, said Hunter is a “natural” at point guard.

“He’s physically strong. He’s 190 pounds, and he’s played with more composure than most freshmen probably because he’s gone away to (prep) school for a couple of years,” Brownell said. “He’s probably grown up a little more than they have. He’s probably played a little better high school competition at Sunrise than normal high school basketball, so he’s experienced a lot. I think he’s done very well. He hasn’t turned the ball over very much. He’s been a good decision-maker.”

Brownell said Hunter is working to improve his 3-point shot, something the Tigers are also losing with the departures of Dawes (40% from deep last season) and Collins (38.1%). But it’s on the other end of the floor where Brownell said Hunter has maybe been the most impressive.

“His physicality helps him on the defensive end,” Brownell said. “He’s not overpowered at all as a freshman defender, which a lot of guys are. I think he’s off to a very good start.”

