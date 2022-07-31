Explosive Etienne shining early in Jaguars' training camp

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is shining early in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ training camp and showing why the team took him with the 25th overall pick in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft.

By all accounts, Etienne looks like he’s back to being the type of dynamic weapon he was at Clemson and has showcased his high-end speed and explosion in training camp after missing all of his rookie season in 2021 due to a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that it looks like Etienne hasn’t lost any explosiveness after the injury, while Etienne’s former Clemson and current Jags teammate, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, feels Etienne is in even better shape physically than he was during their final year as Tigers in 2020.

That’s saying something, considering Etienne was a consensus All-American as an all-purpose/athlete selection that season, when he rushed 168 times for 914 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns and also recorded Clemson single-season records for a running back in receptions (48) and receiving yards (588).

“He looks like he’s in better shape than I thought he was in our last year at Clemson,” Lawrence said to the media. “Obviously he was great, played great, all that. He was fine, but I think right now, his body looks great. I think he’s running really well, picking up the offense, done a great job in protections. All those things that we’re asking him to do, he’s done a great job.”

Former @ClemsonFB player Trevor Lawrence talked about Travis Etienne after practice today, saying Etienne looks like he's in better shape than he was their last year at Clemson, "His body looks great…he's running really well. He's picking up the offense, done a great job." pic.twitter.com/5nZlX7erZS — Julia Morris (@JMorrisWYFF4) July 30, 2022

Travis Etienne continues to be the standout skill player for the #Jaguars. Dude looks explosive. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 30, 2022

Pederson says it looks like Travis Etienne hasn't lost any explosiveness after his injury last year. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 31, 2022

ETN has met his big play of the day quota. Exploded through the middle of the field for a big gain, then thumped the DB at the end of the run — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 31, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

