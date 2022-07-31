Freshman defensive lineman looks up to the 'goat' at his position

Caden Story is just beginning his career at Clemson, but like many college football players, his ultimate goal is to one day play in the NFL.

As the Tigers’ freshman defensive lineman works to try to achieve it, there’s already a well-established player at the next level that Story tries to study whenever he can.

“I watch Aaron Donald a lot because he’s the goat,” Story said.

Donald, of course, is the All-Pro defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, and Story’s “goat” reference is an acronym for Greatest Of All Time, which is often used to describe standout athletes and other public figures in their professions. Whether or not Donald has already achieved that status is debatable, but with a unique blend of quickness, strength and technique for a defensive tackle, the Rams’ star has established himself as arguably the league’s best active lineman and, with 98 sacks in eight NFL seasons, one of the best interior pass rushers of all-time.

Story said there are a couple of specific attributes of Donald’s game that he’s trying to incorporate into his.

“He probably has the best hands I’ve seen (from a defensive tackle),” Story said. “Just his get-off and his hands. They’re amazing.”

Story also has a position coach with nearly two decades worth of NFL experience as a player and coach in Nick Eason, who played a significant role in the four-star prospect out of Lanett (Alabama) High School flipping from Auburn to Clemson late in the recruiting process. But Story’s first order of business is figuring out a way to get on the field at Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder enrolled this summer and will go through his first practices with the Tigers once fall camp begins Friday. Story said the veterans at his position have done their best to show him the ropes.

“All of the d-tackles, they’ve taken me under their wing and just tried to help me and preparing me for this thing,” he said.

But the competition for playing time in Year 1 will be fierce with Clemson returning its entire-two deep along the defensive line from last season, including Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro among others.

“I’m just going to go in and give it my all, and whatever happens happens,” Story said. “It’s God’s plan.”

