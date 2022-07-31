Freshman receiver eager to make impact with multi-faceted skill set

Antonio Williams called the thought of contributing for Clemson as a true freshman a “dream.”

There are multiple ways one of South Carolina’s top prospects during the 2022 recruiting cycle could turn that idea into a reality.

Primarily, Williams is a 6-foot, 180-pound slot receiver. But as one of the Tigers’ more explosive newcomers, the four-star signee is also a threat in the return game. Will Taylor served as Clemson’s primary punt return a year ago until a torn ACL cut his freshman season short, but receivers coach Tyler Grisham said in the spring Williams will get a chance to compete for that job once fall camp starts Friday.

It’s a role Williams excelled in as a standout at Dutch Fork High School, where he played on three state championship teams during his prep career. Williams finished his career at Dutch Fork with 137 catches for 2,458 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also averaged 26.2 yards on 29 career punt returns, including a whopping 30.4 average as a senior.

“It just comes second nature to me,” Williams said of returning kicks. “I’ve been doing it all my football career since I was in rec league. You can’t be playing kick returner and punt returner and be nervous. You’ve got to embrace it. It’s just you back there.”

Williams even averaged 12.4 yards on 20 carries in high school as Dutch Fork found a variety of ways to get the ball in the hands of its speedy wideout. Williams said he’s hopeful his versatility will help get him on the field sooner rather than later in college.

“It’s always good to not have one thing that you can do on the field and have multiple things you can do,” he said. “Punt return and kick return has always been a big part of my game, and if I could do that here, that would be a blessing.”

Williams committed to Clemson back on Dec. 9, a day before former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott officially took his first head coaching job at Virginia. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney promoted quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to be the Tigers’ new play-caller a few days later, and Williams followed through with his commitment by signing with the Tigers later that month.

Williams, who chose Clemson over offers from South Carolina, Auburn and Ole Miss among others, said the change never bothered him.

“Even when I committed, I wasn’t worried about that,” Williams said. “Coach Streeter talked to me. I’ve got faith and trust in him that he’ll get the job done as well.”

A summer enrollee, Williams will soon join the competition at a position where Clemson begins camp with a clear-cut No. 1 option in Brannon Spector. Rising junior E.J. Williams, who’s set to return from a knee injury, is also an option in the slot, but Antonio Williams believes he’s got specific strengths to his game that will allow him to at least push for a spot in the rotation.

“Route-running and just being able to win every one-on-one that comes up against me,” he said. “I feel like I can’t be guarded in one-on-one situations. So route-running, yards after catch, making big plays and high-pointing the ball.”

More than anything, Williams just wants to contribute however he can in Year 1 in a setting with which he’s all too familiar.

“I used to go to some Clemson games back in middle school with friends ands stuff, so I’ve seen it first-hand and seen (the players) running down the hill and what the environment is like from a fan’s perspective,” Williams said. “It’s just an amazing place and a great place to play at.”

