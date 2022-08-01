4-star Big Ten commitment reports Clemson offer

A prospect committed to a prominent Big Ten program reported an offer from Clemson via social media Monday afternoon.

Winton Woods High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) four-star defensive back Jermaine Matthews Jr. announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Matthews (6-0, 175) has been verbally committed to Ohio State since July 1.

He is the No. 5 prospect in the state of Ohio, No. 14 athlete nationally and No. 226 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

