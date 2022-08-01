Big honor for Klubnik

Clemson’s highly touted freshman quarterback collected a big honor this past weekend.

Cade Klubnik repeated as national Offensive Football Player of the Year during the 2022 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards show, which debuted July 31.

Klubnik completed his career at Westlake High School (Austin, Texas) with a trio of Texas 6A state championships and no losses. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound signal-caller, who was rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 QB recruit for the class of 2022, accounted for 3,722 scrimmage yards and 55 total touchdowns while completing 71 percent of his passes as a senior in 2021.

Klubnik, who enrolled at Clemson in January, graduated as Westlake’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, topping a list that includes Super Bowl MVPs Nick Foles and Drew Brees.

Such an honor!! Thank y’all!

All goes back to the coaches and teammates I have had the past years. Go Chaps! https://t.co/aiSXNcwue6 — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) August 1, 2022

