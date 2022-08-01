Peach State QB sees similarities to Uiagalelei, feels he could ‘really fit in’ with Clemson’s offense

After camping at Clemson this summer, a talented young signal-caller from the Peach State, with a double-digit offer list already, is looking to return to Tiger Town during the upcoming season.

Antwann Hill – a 6-foot-5, 210-pound rising sophomore quarterback from Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga. – plans to coordinate with Clemson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to arrange a game-day visit for this fall.

“I will get in touch with Coach Streeter and pick out a game,” Hill told The Clemson Insider recently. “I would love to see a big game just to see how they game plan for those really tough opponents.”

Hill, a class of 2025 prospect who holds several ACC and SEC offers, had the opportunity to work and talk with Streeter during the first day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1.

When he looks back on that trip to Tiger Town for camp, a couple of things stick out to Hill about Clemson’s program based on what he learned about it, especially the style of offense and quarterback position.

“What stands out is I love how they prepare the quarterbacks and the pro-style system they run,” he said.

Hill – who has hauled in early offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Louisville and others – describes himself as a pocket passer but added that he’s “a playmaker.”

“If I need to use my legs, that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.

Given what he brings to the table as a quarterback, Hill believes he’d be a great fit for the Tigers’ offense in the future, and he sees similarities between himself and Clemson rising junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

“I think me and DJ, Clemson’s current QB, have things in common – big size, frame, strong arm and can make plays,” Hill said. “So, I strongly feel I could really fit in with the offensive scheme they run.”

It’s still really early in the recruiting process for Hill, but he named Ohio State, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Florida as some of the schools standing out to him at this point.

Hill is high on the Tigers, as well, and can see himself potentially calling Clemson his college home should Swinney’s program extend an offer to him down the road.

“An offer from Clemson would be another big life-changing opportunity on the table for me that maybe can be a new home for me in the future,” he said.

