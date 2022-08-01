Watson's punishment from NFL

Football

The long awaited decision on Deshaun Watson’s suspension is finally here.  The Cleveland Browns now know how long they will have to play this season without their QB1.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Watson will have to serve a suspension of six games to start the 2022 season.

