Watson's punishment from NFL

The long awaited decision on Deshaun Watson’s suspension is finally here. The Cleveland Browns now know how long they will have to play this season without their QB1.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Watson will have to serve a suspension of six games to start the 2022 season.

Deshaun Watson will serve a six game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled Monday, a source told Adam Schefter. https://t.co/1x3cpIOLT0 pic.twitter.com/n1WW6JXIe2 — ESPN (@espn) August 1, 2022

