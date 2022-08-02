There was a Clemson Football reunion at an NFL training camp on Tuesday.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney attended the Atlanta Falcons’ practice Tuesday morning, when he was able to see a few of his former players.
A trio of former Tigers are now teammates with the Falcons in defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, cornerback A.J. Terrell and punter Bradley Pinion, the latter of whom signed with Atlanta this offseason after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jarrett and Terrell have been with the Falcons since being drafted by the organization in 2015 and 2020, respectively.
Swinney coached Jarrett at Clemson from 2011-14, Pinion from 2012-14 and Terrell from 2017-19.
#Clemson HC Dabo Swinney out at #Falcons training camp today. pic.twitter.com/p6TsNTgZ34
— Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) August 2, 2022
.@ClemsonFB reunion at camp today pic.twitter.com/dlKKLyuRdJ
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 2, 2022
#ClemsonFamily 🧡 https://t.co/PUkyxNXjmU
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 2, 2022
–Photo for this article courtesy of Atlanta Falcons on Twitter (@AtlantaFalcons)
