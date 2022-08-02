Clemson picks up new commitment

The Clemson football program picked up a new commitment Tuesday.

Piedmont (S.C.) Wren High School’s Jake Norris — a 6-foot-3, 265-pound offensive lineman in the class of 2023 — announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media. He will be headed to Tiger Town as a preferred walk-on.

Norris picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson in June, when he participated in and shined at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Following his participation in the Swinney Camp, during which he worked out at the center position and both guard spots, Norris had a meeting with Clemson’s head coach.

It was there that Swinney presented Norris with the PWO offer. According to Norris, Swinney acknowledged that the Tigers would love to have him at Clemson as a PWO player.

“I’ve been a Clemson fan my entire life,” Norris told The Clemson Insider. “I grew up going to all the games. It’s really been a goal to get to this point. I guess I’ll see what happens from here.”

Norris said he’s also been receiving interest from schools like The Citadel, South Carolina, Wofford and a couple of small out-of-state programs.

After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Go Tigers! 🐅 @ClemsonFB @Coach__TA @train0187 @TatejCoach pic.twitter.com/VFpAUIO2nk — Jake Norris (@Jake_Norris55) August 2, 2022

