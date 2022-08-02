Former Clemson DL aiming for starting spot, making big impression on Broncos head coach

After re-signing with the Denver Broncos in March on a one-year deal, former Clemson defensive lineman DeShawn Williams has his sights set on winning one of the team’s starting defensive end spots.

Williams worked with Broncos’ first-team defense in training camp Wednesday and Thursday and is aiming to exit camp with a starting role entering the 2022 season.

“Not to say it in a cocky way, it’s just, I put the time in, I put the work in, not saying that anybody else didn’t, but I want to have that spot,” Williams said, via The Denver Post.

After being cut by four different teams and jumping from practice squad to practice squad around the league, Williams has earned a permanent spot on the Broncos’ active roster since 2020.

Just a couple of years ago, Williams was working for Amazon, so he certainly doesn’t take his current gig as a member of the Broncos for granted.

“I’m highly favored, and I’m not taking a day for granted,” Williams said.

Considering his long and winding NFL journey, Williams comes to work each day treating it like it could be his last on the job.

Per The Denver Post, Williams said that many players, vets included, have approached him in recent years to let him know that he has inspired them with his perseverance, while Williams knows the younger players on the Broncos are watching him to see how he goes about his business and handles himself through the ups and downs.

“That’s one of the reasons why they brought me back was just for that leadership, to see a guy that’s been in the locker room that still works his (butt) off each and every day, knowing that I could still be cut,” Williams said. “That’s just how I walk around. … Treat every day like you could be cut.”

The former Tiger has played in 29 total games with the Broncos over the last two seasons, starting 19 games. In the last two seasons, he has tallied 76 total tackles, including three sacks and five tackles for loss, to go with 11 quarterback hits, five passes defensed and an interception.

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been very impressed by what he’s seen from Williams so far.

“His ability to disturb and obstruct on the line of scrimmage is unbelievable,” Hackett said. “He has a low center of gravity and has the ability to use his hands and disrupt. I’ve been really blown away watching him by how he fights off blocks. He’s done a good job and he fights all the time and I’m just happy with where he’s going.”

During his Clemson career (2011-14), Williams had 161 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 24 quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, one recovered fumble and two blocked kicks in 1,235 snaps over 53 games (17 starts).

