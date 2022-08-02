Mississippi DB says Swinney Camp ‘probably the best camp I’ve been to’

Samuel “DJ” Watkins had a great experience at the Dabo Swinney Camp back in June.

The class of 2025 defensive back out of Jackson (MS.) Academy had been signed up to camp at Clemson by one of his high school coaches. He was taken aback by what he saw from Clemson’s campus, as well as how Swinney and his staff run the camp with how organized it is and how there’s no wasted time.

“The coaches were so hands-on and made sure you were doing this right,” Watkins told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview last month. “They were making sure you were getting through the drills and they actually wanted you to get better so you could perform in competitive 1-on-1s. It was such a great experience. It was probably the best camp I’ve been to.”

“I feel like the hospitality is what stuck out the most,” he continued. “They care about each and every player.”



What type of feedback did Watkins receive from Clemson’s coaching staff?



“I got very good feedback,” he said. “Most of the time in the drills, leading up to the 1-on-1s, they would critique you so much they made you feel like you’re gonna be perfect. You can still be good, but they’re gonna let you know what you could do better or what will help you get out of your break faster…I learned a lot of stuff from them.”

Watkins worked out primarily with Clemson assistant coach DeAndre McDaniel, but he also had a chance to be coached up by cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“It was very exciting,” Watkins said of having the chance to work with Reed and McDaniel. “He coaches some of the best, so why not learn from them? And knowing that you can get to the place that they’re already coaching. It’s very exciting. It makes you want to work for it and want to learn.”

After participating in the camp, he exchanged contact information with Reed and they both followed each other on Twitter. According to Watkins, he was told by Reed that he’s definitely going to be on Clemson’s radar going forward.

Watkins feels if he camps at Clemson again next summer, he’ll be even higher on their radar.

In addition to camping at Clemson this summer, the Mississippi native camped at Southern Miss, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, as well as Mississippi Gulf Coast, which presented Watkins with his first scholarship offer.

“I think this is going to be my biggest season so far coming up,” he said.

Watkins is confident that his sophomore campaign will be big for him and his recruitment.

“I would describe myself as high energy, ” Watkins said. “Everything I do is high energy. I’m gonna talk and you’re gonna hear it. No matter what we’re doing, you’re gonna hear me. I like to compare myself to Jaire Alexander or Jaycee Horn, that’s who I model my game after.”

Had a great camp at Clemson yesterday🧡🐅 @daboswinney Extremely blessed to have been able to gain knowledge from some of the best coaches in the country💯 @andrew_zow @prime038 @CUCoachReed big thanks to Clemson’s coaching staff! pic.twitter.com/sP2nFXwyQK — Samuel “Dj” Watkins (@Samuel3Watkins) June 2, 2022

