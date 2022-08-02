National outlet tabs five Tigers preseason All-Americans

A national outlet released its annual “Preseason All-America Team” on Monday.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) published its first-, second- and third-team nominations, and five Tigers have been named preseason All-Americans by PFF.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was named to the first-team defense, while junior linebacker Trenton Simpson and sophomore safety Andrew Mukuba were selected to the second-team defense.

Offensively, redshirt senior offensive tackle Jordan McFadden was named to PFF’s second-team offense, and super senior kicker B.T. Potter was tabbed as a special teams preseason All-American.

Clemson is among the programs with the most players represented on PFF’s preseason All-America team with five, trailing only Alabama (nine), Ohio State (eight) and Georgia (seven).

Simpson enters 2022 credited with 110 tackles (18.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in 837 snaps over 25 games (15 starts), while Bresee enters this season credited with 48 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 586 defensive snaps over 16 games (14 starts). Prior to being limited to four games last season due to a torn ACL, Bresee became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history in 2020, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016).

Mukuba made an immediate impact for the Tigers in 2021, earning Freshman All-American honors from nearly every outlet as well as being named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and a third-team All-ACC selection. He enters his sophomore season in 2022 credited with 54 tackles (two for loss), a sack, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 576 snaps over 13 games (10 starts).

McFadden enters his third year as a starter in 2022 having played 1,971 career snaps over 42 career games (25 starts). He was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and also collected second-team all-conference honors from the AP, PFF and Phil Steele. The Spartanburg, S.C., native played a team-high 872 offensive snaps over 13 games (all starts) last season, finishing the year as one of only four Clemson offensive or defensive players to start every game. His 872 snaps were the most by a Clemson offensive tackle since 2016 (Mitch Hyatt, 994).

Potter enters 2022 with a 53-of-71 career mark on field goals and a 185-of-186 mark on PATs in 55 career games (40 starts) and also enters 2022 averaging 64.26 yards on 368 career kickoffs with 280 touchbacks. He became Clemson’s school record holder in career field goals of both 40-plus and 50-plus yards in 2021 and enters 2022 ranked fourth in Clemson history in career points by a kicker (344), third in career PATs (185), fourth in career points (344) and seventh in made field goals (53). The Rock Hill, S.C., native became the first player in Clemson history to score 100 points in three different seasons and opened his career converting his first 122 consecutive PATs, a school record.

Clemson opens the 2022 season against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 5 (8 p.m., ESPN).

