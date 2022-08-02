This will disappoint some Clemson fans

Clemson fans that had hoped to see two former Tigers greats back together on the field will have to wait a little longer.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced that Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne won’t play in the annual Hall of Fame game on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

After missing all of his rookie season in 2021 due to a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, Travis Etienne is back for the Jaguars. With both of them being held out of Thursday’s contest, he’ll have to wait another week to hit the field with Lawrence.

#Jaguars coach Doug Pederson announced that QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne won't play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday. Expect the #Raiders to be on the same page with several starters watching from the sidelines. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022

