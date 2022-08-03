Big, physical in-state lineman really likes how 'they do things up there at Clemson'

Steven Odell started his summer on the camp circuit at Clemson.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman from Spartarnburg’s Broome High School participated in the June 1 session of Dabo Swinney Camp.

Speaking with The Clemson Insider in a phone interview last month, Odell mentioned how he spoke to Thomas Austin the day before the camp, going over general expectations and things of that nature. Following the camp, Odell had a chance to tour the facility and have dinner with Clemson’s first-year offensive line coach.

“I really like how they do things up there at Clemson,” Odell said. “They have a really good atmosphere and I had a great time.”

Was there anything about Odell’s Swinney Camp experience that stood out?

“The ability they had to look at every player,” he added.“There were many people there, but they did a good job of teaching every individual there. The players were really good at teaching too, like the coaches. It was a really well-run camp. They taught me a lot about my run blocking and pass blocking.”

The rising junior offensive lineman spoke highly of Austin, who he described as a “great coach.” Not only did Odell like his coaching style, but feels that if he were to go to Clemson, Austin would teach him a lot because he’s really knowledgeable about offensive line play and football in general.

What type of feedback did Odell receive from Austin?

“He told me that I looked really good, that I’m still young and to keep working,” Odell recalled.

According to Odell, Austin told him to make sure that he sends him his film during the season. Clemson will keep an eye on how he performs and the Tigers will continue to recruit him from there.

He also expressed interest in taking an unofficial visit and attending a game day at Memorial Stadium this fall.

In addition to Clemson, Odell also camped at schools like N.C. State, North Carolina, East Carolina, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, App State, UNC Charlotte, Wingate, Wofford and Auburn.

Odell feels like he learned a lot on the camp circuit this summer, which he can implement into his game during his actual high school season.

“I’m big and physical,” Odell said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I like to block until the whistle. I’m versatile — I like to play inside a lot. I’m also coachable and will do anything you need me to do.”

Once Sept 1. rolls around, Odell is hoping to hear from, of course, Clemson, as well as a handful of schools mentioned above.

Amazing day at Clemson University’s camp. Great staff and an amazing atmosphere. Big thanks to @Coach__TA for helping me better my technique and become a better football player.@GOCENTURIONSGO @Broome_Football @FootballBroome @DylanThreadgill @CoachBridges22 pic.twitter.com/606kMhskUD — Steven ODell (@Steveno_77) June 2, 2022

