Clemson safety stepping away from football

A Clemson safety announced via social media Wednesday that he is retiring from football.

Redshirt junior Lannden Zanders revealed that he is stepping away from football.

Zanders suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the season opener against Georgia last season and played through the previous season with a torn labrum.

He recorded 57 tackles (5.0 for loss), 3.0 sacks and four pass breakups in 511 defensive snaps over 25 games (10 starts) as a Tiger from 2019-21.

“After battling three shoulder injuries in the span of a year, including playing through the 2020 season with a torn labrum and missing most of last season after getting hurt in the season opener, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from playing the game I love,” Zanders wrote in a Twitter post.

“While I’ve worked hard with our trainers and doctors to return to the field, I just do not believe I am physically able to be the kind of player I have always prided myself on being. Though I am disappointed I will not play football again, I leave the game with no regrets. I am proud I got to play beside so many great teammates and for so many great coaches. Even as I enter my next chapter, I am proud that my journey and my life story include the opportunity to have played football at Clemson.

“I am thankful to every coach who has ever poured their time and energy into me from youth football to Crest High School to here at Clemson. I am thankful to every teammate I’ve had the chance to play with. I am thankful to all the doctors and trainers that have cared for me. I am thankful to the best fans in college football for the chance to run down the hill and play in front of them in Death Valley. Bust most of all, I’m thankful for my family and God’s blessings of their love and support no matter what challenges we face.

“I’ve given everything I’ve had to the program, and I’ll give everything I have to support my brothers on the team in a new way while I work on finishing my degree. Coach Swinney always says committing to Clemson is a lifetime decision, and even away from the field, I will be a Clemson Tiger for life.”

