Former Tiger involved in 'heated' NFL training camp scuffle

A former Clemson football standout was involved in a recent scuffle during an NFL training camp practice.

The New York Post reported that on Day 4 of the New York Giants training camp this past Saturday, former Tiger defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was part of a “heated” altercation between a trio of Giants.

According to The Post, the scuffle was sparked when offensive lineman Shane Lemieux tackled the “unsuspecting,” 342-pound Lawrence after a play had ended.

That upset one of Lawrence’s fellow defensive lineman, Leonard Williams, who, per The Post, “stormed in, ripped Lemieux off his defensive linemate and body-slammed Lemieux to the grass.”

Although brief, the scuffle was “fairly violent while it lasted,” according to The Post.

“It’s just heated, man,’’ Lemieux told The Post after the incident. “People were tired, competing. Stuff happens. The O-line and the D-line, we’re interfaces. I feel like if you get in someone’s face for so long it’s like, ‘OK, it’s enough.’

“I love my teammates. Me and the D-line are boys and we get it. It’s so funny because we go out there and we battle all day out there. Every day I come in and sit down [in the locker room] and go, ‘What’s up, guys? What’s good?’ We know we’re making each other better and we’re competing.’’

Since being selected by the Giants with the 17th overall pick in 2019, Lawrence has played in all 48 games across his first three seasons, recording 145 total tackles (81 solo), nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups in his career.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images